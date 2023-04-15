Exchange Capital Management Inc. Has $1.02 Million Stock Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Exchange Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,045 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $1,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPGI. Putnam Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 6.2% in the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 32,099 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,801,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868 shares during the last quarter. Keel Point LLC grew its position in S&P Global by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 850 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in S&P Global by 59.9% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,847 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD. grew its position in S&P Global by 10.1% during the third quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 19,199 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,862,000 after buying an additional 1,761 shares during the period. Finally, West Coast Financial LLC grew its position in S&P Global by 4.0% during the third quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 15,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,763,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPGI opened at $347.86 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $345.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $340.43. The company has a market capitalization of $114.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. S&P Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $279.32 and a 1-year high of $403.48.

S&P Global Increases Dividend

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 29.05% and a return on equity of 9.84%. The business’s revenue was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.15 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. This is an increase from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.29%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other S&P Global news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.52, for a total transaction of $2,703,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,977,384.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Sally Moore sold 3,499 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.30, for a total value of $1,285,182.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,820,706.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.52, for a total transaction of $2,703,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,816 shares in the company, valued at $57,977,384.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,749 shares of company stock valued at $4,266,185. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SPGI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of S&P Global from $403.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $434.00 target price on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of S&P Global from $385.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $393.00 to $401.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $394.50.

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions. The Market Intelligence segment provides multi-asset-class data and analytics integrated with purpose-built workflow solutions.

