Everscale Price Reaches $0.0654 (EVER)

Everscale (EVER) traded 5.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 14th. One Everscale coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0654 or 0.00000215 BTC on exchanges. Everscale has a market cap of $117.12 million and $4.90 million worth of Everscale was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Everscale has traded 4.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Everscale Coin Profile

Everscale’s launch date was May 7th, 2020. Everscale’s total supply is 2,049,945,261 coins and its circulating supply is 1,790,421,898 coins. Everscale’s official website is everscale.network. The Reddit community for Everscale is https://reddit.com/r/everscale/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Everscale’s official Twitter account is @everscale_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Everscale is blog.everscale.network.

Buying and Selling Everscale

According to CryptoCompare, “Everscale is a layer-1 PoS blockchain network that incorporates recent blockchain innovations and concepts, making it a technologically advanced network. It is designed to serve as a decentralized hub for various blockchains and resource-demanding applications such as GameFi, DeFi, micro-transactions, and real-time bidding. EVER is the native token of Everscale and serves as a fee and governance token, listed on multiple exchanges, including the wrapped ERC-20 version called WEVER on some exchanges.”

