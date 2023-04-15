Everest Consolidator Acquisition Co. (NYSE:MNTN) Short Interest Up 371.4% in March

Everest Consolidator Acquisition Co. (NYSE:MNTN – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a growth of 371.4% from the March 15th total of 700 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 68,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Everest Consolidator Acquisition Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Everest Consolidator Acquisition stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $10.50. The company had a trading volume of 202 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,788. Everest Consolidator Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.94 and a twelve month high of $10.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.41 and a 200-day moving average of $10.25.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNTN. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Everest Consolidator Acquisition during the third quarter worth $198,000. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new position in Everest Consolidator Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Everest Consolidator Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $1,082,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.01% of the company’s stock.

Everest Consolidator Acquisition Company Profile

Everest Consolidator Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company intends to acquire assets and businesses or entities through a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. It focuses on identifying businesses in the wealth management industry.

Further Reading

