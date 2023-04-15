Ethereum (ETH) Price Tops $2,091.76

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 14th. One Ethereum coin can now be purchased for approximately $2,091.76 or 0.06876054 BTC on exchanges. Ethereum has a total market cap of $251.24 billion and $13.63 billion worth of Ethereum was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Ethereum has traded 12.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001425 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.14 or 0.00062933 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.26 or 0.00020570 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.15 or 0.00039929 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0679 or 0.00000223 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00007216 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0702 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.44 or 0.00017880 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000742 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003032 BTC.

Ethereum Coin Profile

ETH is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 30th, 2015. Ethereum’s total supply is 120,109,686 coins. Ethereum’s official Twitter account is @ethereum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ethereum is https://reddit.com/r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ethereum is forum.ethereum.org. Ethereum’s official website is www.ethereum.org.

Ethereum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum is a decentralized platform for building smart contracts and decentralized applications. It has its own cryptocurrency, Ether, and enables users to transact and communicate without the need for a central authority. In contrast to Bitcoin, Ethereum is a general purpose blockchain that can be programmed for a wide range of tasks. It can be used for building apps and organizations, holding assets, and facilitating financial transactions while respecting user privacy and avoiding censorship. ETH, the native cryptocurrency of Ethereum, is used to fuel and secure the network, serve as collateral for the creation of other tokens, and support the Ethereum financial system. It has value as a means of paying transaction fees and as a store of value or tool for decentralized finance. ETH has also gained recognition through initial coin offerings.”

Investors seeking to trade Ethereum using US dollars directly can do so using Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase.

