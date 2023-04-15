Ergo (ERG) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.62 Million

Ergo (ERG) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 15th. In the last week, Ergo has traded up 40.6% against the dollar. One Ergo coin can now be purchased for $2.02 or 0.00006647 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ergo has a total market capitalization of $137.44 million and approximately $1.62 million worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30,317.32 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0888 or 0.00000293 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $96.27 or 0.00317527 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00011225 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.11 or 0.00072934 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $162.08 or 0.00534619 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $132.67 or 0.00437598 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000721 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001230 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003295 BTC.

Ergo Profile

Ergo (ERG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 1st, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 59,756,145 coins and its circulating supply is 68,201,133 coins. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergoplatformorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ergo is ergoplatform.org. Ergo’s official message board is www.ergoforum.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo builds advanced cryptographic features and radically new DeFi functionality on the rock-solid foundations laid by a decade of blockchain theory and development. Ergo is the open protocol that implements modern scientific ideas in the blockchain area. Ergo operates an open contributor model where anyone is welcome to contribute.

EFYT (Ergo First Year Tokens) served the dual purposes of helping to build an early community of stake holders and enthusiasts for Ergo and of raising a small amount of funds for the platform before launch to fund development, promotion etc. EFYT is strictly a Waves token and is not the same as an ERG, which is the Ergo mainnet native token mined after Ergo’s mainnet launch.

EFYT were swapped with a fraction of the ERG mined within the first 1 year post mainnet launch (July 1st 2019).”

Ergo Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ergo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ergo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

