Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGRP) Stock Price Up 0.2%

Shares of Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGRP – Get Rating) rose 0.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $22.99 and last traded at $22.90. Approximately 21,148 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 22% from the average daily volume of 27,094 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.86.

Enstar Group Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.72.

Enstar Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th were given a $0.4375 dividend. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 14th.

Enstar Group Company Profile

Enstar Group Limited acquires and manages insurance and reinsurance companies, and portfolios of insurance and reinsurance business in run-off. It engages in the run-off property and casualty, and other non-life lines insurance businesses. The company also provides consulting services, including claims inspection, claims validation, reinsurance asset collection, syndicate management, and IT consulting services to the insurance and reinsurance industry.

