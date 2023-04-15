EnQuest (OTCMKTS:ENQUF) Stock Rating Lowered by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of EnQuest (OTCMKTS:ENQUF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for EnQuest’s FY2023 earnings at $0.19 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.08 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Barclays upgraded EnQuest from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on EnQuest from GBX 38 ($0.47) to GBX 35 ($0.43) in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd.

EnQuest Stock Performance

Shares of ENQUF opened at $0.24 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.27. EnQuest has a 52 week low of $0.21 and a 52 week high of $0.50.

About EnQuest

EnQuest Plc engages in the extraction and production of hydrocarbons. It operates through the North Sea and Malaysia segments. The company was founded by Amjad Bseisu and Thomas Nigel Dawson Hares on January 29, 2010 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

