Endesa, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ELEZY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Endesa, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ELEZY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,300 shares, a growth of 308.6% from the March 15th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered Endesa from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ELEZY traded down $0.38 on Friday, reaching $10.83. 4,290 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,053. Endesa has a fifty-two week low of $6.89 and a fifty-two week high of $11.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.20 and its 200-day moving average is $9.38.

Endesa SA engages in the generation, distribution, and sale of electricity. It is also involved in the natural gas sector and provides other energy-related services. It operates through the following segments: Generation & Supply, Distribution, and Structure. The Generation & Supply segment refers to the production of electricity from energy sources such as hydroelectric, nuclear, thermal, wind, and solar.

