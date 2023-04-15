Encounter Resources Limited (ASX:ENR) Insider Purchases A$20,010.00 in Stock

Encounter Resources Limited (ASX:ENR – Get Rating) insider Philip Crutchfield purchased 145,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.14 ($0.09) per share, with a total value of A$20,010.00 ($13,251.66).

Encounter Resources Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 10.00 and a quick ratio of 5.71.

Get Encounter Resources alerts:

Encounter Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Read More

Encounter Resources Limited engages in the exploration and development of mineral deposits in Australia. It explores for zinc, copper, gold, and cobalt deposits. The company holds interests in the Lamil and Yeneena projects located in the Paterson Province, Western Australia. It also holds interests in the Aileron project situated in the West Arunta, Western Australia; and the Elliott copper project located in the Northern Territory.

Receive News & Ratings for Encounter Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encounter Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.