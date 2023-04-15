Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Sold by Hohimer Wealth Management LLC

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,792 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 772 shares during the period. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $3,150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EMR. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in Emerson Electric in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC increased its position in Emerson Electric by 37.1% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. 71.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on EMR shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Emerson Electric from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Argus cut shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Emerson Electric from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $100.00 to $97.00 in a report on Monday, March 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.07.

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE EMR traded up $0.95 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $86.36. 6,120,746 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,091,799. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $84.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.96, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.40. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $72.40 and a 1-year high of $99.65.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.10). Emerson Electric had a net margin of 25.18% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The business had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.40%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which designs and manufactures products and delivers services that bring technology and engineering together to provide innovative solutions for customers in a wide range of industrial, commercial, and consumer markets. It operates through the following segments: Automation Solutions, AspenTech, Commercial and Residential Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.