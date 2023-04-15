Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Sold by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reduced its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,708 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and makes up approximately 0.7% of New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $13,795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Eli Lilly and by 97.8% in the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its position in Eli Lilly and by 292.6% in the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its position in Eli Lilly and by 526.3% in the 4th quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. 82.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Anne E. White sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.47, for a total value of $866,175.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,069,621.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 205,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.01, for a total value of $70,112,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 102,543,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,071,008,458.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Anne E. White sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.47, for a total value of $866,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,069,621.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 689,703 shares of company stock worth $237,930,004. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on LLY shares. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $444.00 to $448.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $382.84.

NYSE LLY traded down $0.42 on Friday, reaching $374.73. The stock had a trading volume of 2,287,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,022,777. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.05. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $276.83 and a 12-month high of $384.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $336.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $347.12. The stock has a market cap of $356.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.36.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.26. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 73.61% and a net margin of 21.88%. The company had revenue of $7.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of diabetes, oncology, immunology, neuroscience, and other products and therapies. The company was founded by Eli Lilly in May 1876 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

