Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Sold by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reduced its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,708 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and makes up approximately 0.7% of New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $13,795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LLY. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 97.8% during the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 292.6% during the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 526.3% during the fourth quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. 82.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 69,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.37, for a total value of $25,327,979.11. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 102,264,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,159,708,560.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Anne E. White sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.47, for a total transaction of $866,175.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,069,621.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 69,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.37, for a total value of $25,327,979.11. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,264,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,159,708,560.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 689,703 shares of company stock valued at $237,930,004. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on LLY shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised Eli Lilly and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $360.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Barclays boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $444.00 to $448.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Societe Generale cut Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $278.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Eli Lilly and from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $382.84.

Shares of NYSE:LLY traded down $0.42 during trading on Friday, reaching $374.73. The company had a trading volume of 2,287,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,022,777. The firm has a market capitalization of $356.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $336.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $347.12. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $276.83 and a fifty-two week high of $384.44.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $7.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 73.61% and a net margin of 21.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.5 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of diabetes, oncology, immunology, neuroscience, and other products and therapies. The company was founded by Eli Lilly in May 1876 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

