Eiffage SA (OTCMKTS:EFGSY) Short Interest Update

Eiffage SA (OTCMKTS:EFGSY – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 87.5% from the March 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Eiffage from €116.00 ($126.09) to €110.00 ($119.57) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th.

Eiffage Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:EFGSY remained flat at $21.92 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 369 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,356. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.89. Eiffage has a 12 month low of $15.15 and a 12 month high of $22.60.

Eiffage Company Profile

Eiffage SA is a holding company, which engages in the concessions and public-private partnerships, construction and public works. The company was founded on June 12, 1920 and is headquartered in Vélizy-Villacoublay, France.

