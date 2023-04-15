Edmp Inc. Makes New $21.42 Million Investment in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Edmp Inc. bought a new position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 749,057 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $21,420,000. Comcast comprises approximately 1.6% of Edmp Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new stake in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 55.9% during the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 828 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 54.2% during the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 1,078 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

Comcast Stock Performance

Shares of CMCSA traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $37.96. 19,679,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,872,670. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.40 and its 200 day moving average is $35.50. The stock has a market cap of $160.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $28.39 and a 1-year high of $48.22.

Comcast Increases Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The cable giant reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.04. Comcast had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 18.40%. The firm had revenue of $30.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.36 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 4th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 97.48%.

Insider Transactions at Comcast

In other news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 1,977,877 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.27, for a total transaction of $6,467,657.79. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,902,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,509,942.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 7,527,791 shares of company stock valued at $19,025,007 over the last three months. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CMCSA shares. Truist Financial raised Comcast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Cowen dropped their target price on Comcast from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. KGI Securities cut Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Pivotal Research boosted their target price on Comcast from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Comcast in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Comcast presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.76.

Comcast Profile

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.