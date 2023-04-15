Edmp Inc. Buys 492,615 Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Edmp Inc. boosted its position in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) by 8,773.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 498,230 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 492,615 shares during the period. Edmp Inc. owned about 0.24% of Omnicom Group worth $6,108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor OS LLC boosted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 65.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 21,551 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,758,000 after buying an additional 8,539 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in Omnicom Group by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 147,642 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,937,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590 shares during the last quarter. Peoples Bank OH bought a new position in shares of Omnicom Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. AIA Group Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 33.0% in the fourth quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 4,035 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RWC Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 377,228 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,770,000 after purchasing an additional 15,487 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on Omnicom Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Omnicom Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays increased their price objective on Omnicom Group from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $84.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.14.

Omnicom Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:OMC traded up $0.60 on Friday, hitting $95.01. The company had a trading volume of 1,441,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,044,531. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $91.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market cap of $19.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.83. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.31 and a 1-year high of $96.52.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.21% and a return on equity of 41.20%. Omnicom Group’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.95 EPS. Analysts expect that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.19 EPS for the current year.

Omnicom Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is currently 43.96%.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

Omnicom Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of advertising, marketing and corporate communications services. Its agency networks operate in the advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services industry, which are organized into regions, which are the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific.

