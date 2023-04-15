Edmp Inc. Buys 1,323,459 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Edmp Inc. raised its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 1,776.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,397,950 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,323,459 shares during the period. AT&T accounts for 5.6% of Edmp Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Edmp Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $75,934,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in T. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 75.6% in the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,881 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in AT&T in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Miller Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

T has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Citigroup boosted their target price on AT&T from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. TheStreet lowered AT&T from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

AT&T Stock Performance

Shares of T stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.93. 24,948,446 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,631,498. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.57 billion, a PE ratio of -16.75, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.66. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.46 and a twelve month high of $21.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.52.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $31.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.50 billion. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 14.18% and a negative net margin of 6.60%. The firm’s revenue was down 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be issued a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is -93.28%.

AT&T Profile

(Get Rating)

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S. territories, and businesses globally.

Featured Articles

