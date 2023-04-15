Edmp Inc. Boosts Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Edmp Inc. increased its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 14,357.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,401,470 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,384,859 shares during the period. International Business Machines accounts for about 1.2% of Edmp Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Edmp Inc. owned 0.27% of International Business Machines worth $17,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 6,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $808,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 9,762 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 3,245 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 344 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MBA Advisors LLC grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. MBA Advisors LLC now owns 6,303 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $888,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.90% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

IBM traded up $0.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $128.14. 4,180,614 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,397,731. International Business Machines Co. has a 1 year low of $115.54 and a 1 year high of $153.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.31.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by ($0.01). International Business Machines had a return on equity of 41.24% and a net margin of 2.71%. The business had revenue of $16.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.35 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 375.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on IBM shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of International Business Machines from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $165.00 to $162.00 in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Edward Jones cut shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.36.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which engages in the provision of integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, Financing, and Other.

See Also

