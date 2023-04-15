ECR Minerals (LON:ECR) Shares Up 9.5%

ECR Minerals plc (LON:ECR – Get Rating) shot up 9.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.58 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.58 ($0.01). 6,457,032 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 140% from the average session volume of 2,694,183 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.53 ($0.01).

ECR Minerals Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £6.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 0.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 0.80.

ECR Minerals Company Profile

ECR Minerals plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral projects. The company holds 100% interests in the Bailieston, Creswick, and Tambo gold projects located in Victoria, Australia. It also holds 25% interest in the Danglay gold project located in the Philippines.

Featured Articles

