eCash Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $624.91 Million (XEC)

eCash (XEC) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 14th. In the last week, eCash has traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. eCash has a market cap of $624.91 million and approximately $7.20 million worth of eCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One eCash coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30,494.91 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $132.10 or 0.00433549 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36.62 or 0.00120194 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.10 or 0.00029856 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000556 BTC.

eCash Profile

eCash (XEC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 1st, 2021. eCash’s total supply is 19,360,829,673,303 coins. eCash’s official Twitter account is @ecashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for eCash is https://reddit.com/r/ecash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for eCash is e.cash.

Buying and Selling eCash

According to CryptoCompare, “The developers of Bitcoin ABC have rebranded the project as eCash and changed the token name from BCHA to XEC. The project is led by Amaury Sechet, the creator of Bitcoin Cash, and aims to build hard digital cash that scales and is secure with low latency. eCash uses the Avalanche consensus layer and introduces new concepts such as staking, fork-free network upgrades, and subchains. The rebranding coincides with the launch of the eCash project.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as eCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade eCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase eCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

