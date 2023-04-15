Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETO) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 27,900 shares, a growth of 426.4% from the March 15th total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 40,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of ETO stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.37. 41,886 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,072. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund has a fifty-two week low of $19.57 and a fifty-two week high of $29.35. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.75.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 24th will be issued a $0.1374 dividend. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 21st. This is an increase from Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 178,696 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,742,000 after purchasing an additional 22,406 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund by 123.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 159,823 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,347,000 after buying an additional 88,302 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund by 572.9% in the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 74,863 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after buying an additional 63,737 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund by 2.3% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 69,914 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,107,000 after buying an additional 1,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 63,331 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after buying an additional 6,443 shares during the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying value stocks of companies.

