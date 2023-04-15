Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:EVT) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:EVT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 97,000 shares, an increase of 502.5% from the March 15th total of 16,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 109,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund Stock Performance

EVT traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.95. 60,479 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 108,604. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.28. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $21.20 and a fifty-two week high of $28.27.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 24th will be issued a $0.1488 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 21st. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.78%.

Institutional Trading of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund

About Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EVT. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 46.2% during the third quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 729,045 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $15,857,000 after buying an additional 230,278 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 32.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 541,549 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $12,927,000 after purchasing an additional 131,477 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 136.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 220,967 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $4,806,000 after purchasing an additional 127,546 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 51.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 280,629 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $6,104,000 after purchasing an additional 95,357 shares during the period. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 271.5% during the fourth quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 126,658 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,888,000 after purchasing an additional 92,561 shares during the period.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund. It invests in dividend-paying common and preferred stocks. The company was founded on September 30, 2003 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

