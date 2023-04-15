Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:EVT) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:EVT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 97,000 shares, an increase of 502.5% from the March 15th total of 16,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 109,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.
Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund Stock Performance
EVT traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.95. 60,479 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 108,604. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.28. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $21.20 and a fifty-two week high of $28.27.
Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 24th will be issued a $0.1488 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 21st. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.78%.
Institutional Trading of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund
About Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund
Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund. It invests in dividend-paying common and preferred stocks. The company was founded on September 30, 2003 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (EVT)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/10 – 4/14
- What is an IRA Account? All About IRAs
- Investing in Quantum Computing: A Guide
- Earnings Beat Proves Citigroup to be The Cheaper Bank Stock
- How to Invest in an IRA in 7 Simple Steps
Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.