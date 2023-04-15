Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) PT Lowered to $96.00

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by KeyCorp from $98.00 to $96.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the basic materials company’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Eastman Chemical’s Q1 2023 earnings at $1.30 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.80 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.11 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $7.53 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $9.36 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $98.00 to $108.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the company from $94.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eastman Chemical has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $99.17.

EMN stock opened at $82.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.15, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Eastman Chemical has a 12-month low of $69.91 and a 12-month high of $113.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.91.

Eastman Chemical ( NYSE:EMN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 17.82%. Eastman Chemical’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.81 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.16%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 0.5% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 304,244 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,617,000 after purchasing an additional 1,578 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in Eastman Chemical during the third quarter worth about $311,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in Eastman Chemical during the third quarter worth about $241,000. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Eastman Chemical during the fourth quarter worth about $296,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 49.3% in the third quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 403 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. 83.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Material (AM), Additives and Functional Products (AFP), Chemical Intermediates (CI), and Fibers. The AM segment produces and markets its polymers, films, and plastics with differentiated performance properties for value-added end uses in transportation, consumables, building and construction, durable goods, and health and wellness markets.

