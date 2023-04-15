Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $2.94

Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE:DLNG – Get Rating) shares passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.94 and traded as low as $2.73. Dynagas LNG Partners shares last traded at $2.79, with a volume of 26,893 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Dynagas LNG Partners in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Dynagas LNG Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th.

Dynagas LNG Partners Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 4.99 and a current ratio of 4.96. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.90. The company has a market cap of $103.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.53.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Dynagas LNG Partners Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DLNG. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Dynagas LNG Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 79,694 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Summit X LLC bought a new position in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Dynagas LNG Partners during the second quarter worth $35,000. 7.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dynagas LNG Partners LP engages in the provision of seaborne transportation services. It owns and operates liquefied natural gas carriers, which are employed to energy companies under multi-year charters. The company was founded on May 30, 2013 and is headquartered in Monaco.

