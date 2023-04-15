Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE:DLNG) Short Interest Update

Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE:DLNG – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,400 shares, a growth of 470.0% from the March 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 42,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Dynagas LNG Partners Stock Performance
Dynagas LNG Partners stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.80. 6,975 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,101. The firm has a market cap of $103.15 million, a PE ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 4.99 and a current ratio of 4.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.90. Dynagas LNG Partners has a twelve month low of $2.08 and a twelve month high of $4.49.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Dynagas LNG Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Dynagas LNG Partners in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dynagas LNG Partners
About Dynagas LNG Partners
Dynagas LNG Partners LP engages in the provision of seaborne transportation services. It owns and operates liquefied natural gas carriers, which are employed to energy companies under multi-year charters. The company was founded on May 30, 2013 and is headquartered in Monaco.
Further Reading
