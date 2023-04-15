Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE:DLNG) Short Interest Update

Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE:DLNG – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,400 shares, a growth of 470.0% from the March 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 42,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Dynagas LNG Partners Stock Performance

Dynagas LNG Partners stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.80. 6,975 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,101. The firm has a market cap of $103.15 million, a PE ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 4.99 and a current ratio of 4.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.90. Dynagas LNG Partners has a twelve month low of $2.08 and a twelve month high of $4.49.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Dynagas LNG Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Dynagas LNG Partners in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dynagas LNG Partners

About Dynagas LNG Partners

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Dynagas LNG Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Dynagas LNG Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. Summit X LLC purchased a new position in Dynagas LNG Partners during the third quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners during the 4th quarter worth $120,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Dynagas LNG Partners LP engages in the provision of seaborne transportation services. It owns and operates liquefied natural gas carriers, which are employed to energy companies under multi-year charters. The company was founded on May 30, 2013 and is headquartered in Monaco.

