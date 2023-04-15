Dunelm Group (OTCMKTS:DNLMY) Stock Price Down 1%

Dunelm Group plc (OTCMKTS:DNLMY – Get Rating) fell 1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $14.34 and last traded at $14.34. 150 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 175% from the average session volume of 55 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.49.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Dunelm Group from GBX 1,130 ($13.99) to GBX 1,150 ($14.24) in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of Dunelm Group from GBX 1,130 ($13.99) to GBX 1,240 ($15.36) in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Dunelm Group from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, March 19th. Finally, Investec upgraded shares of Dunelm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.73.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a $0.1316 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a yield of 6.55%.

Dunelm Group Plc is a home wares retailer, which sells its products to customers through stores, over the internet and via a catalogue. The company products are sold under Dunelm, Dorma, Hotel, Spectrum, Fogarty, Tempur, Kenwood and Brabantia brands. It provides various house ware products, including bathroom ware, bedding, beds and mattresses, blinds, fabric and sewing, curtains, storage, rugs and doormats, pictures and mirrors, cushions and throws, lighting, laundry, duvets and pillows, home decor and furniture.

