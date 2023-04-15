Dunelm Group (OTCMKTS:DNLMY) Stock Price Down 1%

Dunelm Group plc (OTCMKTS:DNLMY – Get Rating) fell 1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $14.34 and last traded at $14.34. 150 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 175% from the average session volume of 55 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.49.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Dunelm Group from GBX 1,130 ($13.99) to GBX 1,150 ($14.24) in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of Dunelm Group from GBX 1,130 ($13.99) to GBX 1,240 ($15.36) in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Dunelm Group from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, March 19th. Finally, Investec upgraded shares of Dunelm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th.
Dunelm Group Stock Performance
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.73.
Dunelm Group Cuts Dividend
About Dunelm Group
Dunelm Group Plc is a home wares retailer, which sells its products to customers through stores, over the internet and via a catalogue. The company products are sold under Dunelm, Dorma, Hotel, Spectrum, Fogarty, Tempur, Kenwood and Brabantia brands. It provides various house ware products, including bathroom ware, bedding, beds and mattresses, blinds, fabric and sewing, curtains, storage, rugs and doormats, pictures and mirrors, cushions and throws, lighting, laundry, duvets and pillows, home decor and furniture.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Dunelm Group (DNLMY)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/10 – 4/14
- What is an IRA Account? All About IRAs
- Investing in Quantum Computing: A Guide
- Earnings Beat Proves Citigroup to be The Cheaper Bank Stock
- How to Invest in an IRA in 7 Simple Steps
Receive News & Ratings for Dunelm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dunelm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.