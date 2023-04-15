DRDGOLD (NYSE:DRD) Sets New 12-Month High at $10.91

DRDGOLD Limited (NYSE:DRD – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $10.91 and last traded at $10.83, with a volume of 609841 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $10.18.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DRD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of DRDGOLD in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of DRDGOLD from $15.25 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 16th.

Get DRDGOLD alerts:

DRDGOLD Trading Up 0.6 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.32 and its 200-day moving average is $7.26.

DRDGOLD Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DRDGOLD

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a $0.2212 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This is an increase from DRDGOLD’s previous — dividend of $0.14.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DRD. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in DRDGOLD by 53.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,916 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 5,215 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC acquired a new position in shares of DRDGOLD in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Creative Planning grew its stake in DRDGOLD by 68.0% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,043 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 7,301 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in DRDGOLD by 50.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 24,914 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 8,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of DRDGOLD by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,775 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 10,779 shares in the last quarter.

About DRDGOLD

(Get Rating)

DRDGOLD Ltd. engages in the business of retreatment of surface gold. It operates through the following segments: Ergo, FWGR, and Other Reconciling Items. The Ergo segment treats slime dams and sand dumps to the south of Johannesburg’s central business district as well as the East and Central Rand goldfields.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for DRDGOLD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DRDGOLD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.