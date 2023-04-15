Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares Purchased by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 446,485 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,278 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC owned 0.05% of Dominion Energy worth $27,378,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wambolt & Associates LLC increased its position in Dominion Energy by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 7,297 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 1,057 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in Dominion Energy by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 22,987 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,410,000 after buying an additional 1,497 shares in the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd increased its position in Dominion Energy by 159.2% during the fourth quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 6,916 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 4,248 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc increased its position in Dominion Energy by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 7,204 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 1,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PBMares Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Dominion Energy by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,492 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,195,000 after buying an additional 2,374 shares in the last quarter. 70.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

D has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Dominion Energy from $67.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Dominion Energy from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Dominion Energy from $63.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Dominion Energy from $66.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Dominion Energy from $76.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.08.

Dominion Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:D traded down $0.43 during trading on Friday, hitting $57.93. 2,640,896 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,525,798. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $52.03 and a one year high of $88.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.15, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $56.56 and its 200-day moving average is $60.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.03. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 5.79%. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were given a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.61%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 244.95%.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the production and distribution of energy. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on corporate, service company, non-controlling interest in Dominion privatization, and non-regulated retail energy marketing operations.

