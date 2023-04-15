Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLPN) Short Interest Down 73.9% in March

Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLPN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, a decline of 73.9% from the March 15th total of 21,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 29,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Dolphin Entertainment in a research note on Friday, March 31st.

Dolphin Entertainment Stock Performance

DLPN traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.83. 56,231 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,133. Dolphin Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $1.67 and a fifty-two week high of $5.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.30. The company has a market capitalization of $23.09 million, a P/E ratio of -3.27 and a beta of 2.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dolphin Entertainment

About Dolphin Entertainment

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bard Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dolphin Entertainment by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 364,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 87,670 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dolphin Entertainment by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 318,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $843,000 after purchasing an additional 9,166 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Dolphin Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at $599,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dolphin Entertainment by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 41,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 3,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dolphin Entertainment by 59.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 11,078 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.15% of the company’s stock.

Dolphin Entertainment, Inc engages in the provision of entertainment marketing and content development. It operates through the following segments: Entertainment Publicity and Marketing, and Content Production. The Entertainment Publicity and Marketing segment consists of 42West, The Door, Viewpoint, and Shore Fire Media.

Featured Articles

