Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLPN) Short Interest Down 73.9% in March

Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLPN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, a decline of 73.9% from the March 15th total of 21,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 29,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Separately, Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Dolphin Entertainment in a research note on Friday, March 31st.
DLPN traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.83. 56,231 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,133. Dolphin Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $1.67 and a fifty-two week high of $5.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.30. The company has a market capitalization of $23.09 million, a P/E ratio of -3.27 and a beta of 2.50.
Dolphin Entertainment, Inc engages in the provision of entertainment marketing and content development. It operates through the following segments: Entertainment Publicity and Marketing, and Content Production. The Entertainment Publicity and Marketing segment consists of 42West, The Door, Viewpoint, and Shore Fire Media.
