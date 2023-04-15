Dogelon Mars Market Capitalization Tops $183.29 Million (ELON)

Dogelon Mars (ELON) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 15th. During the last week, Dogelon Mars has traded up 1% against the US dollar. One Dogelon Mars token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Dogelon Mars has a total market cap of $183.29 million and $2.80 million worth of Dogelon Mars was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001206 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94.38 or 0.00336546 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000017 BTC.

About Dogelon Mars

Dogelon Mars was first traded on April 23rd, 2021. Dogelon Mars’ total supply is 1,000,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 549,652,770,159,583 tokens. Dogelon Mars’ official Twitter account is @dogelonmars and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Dogelon Mars is dogelonmars.com. The Reddit community for Dogelon Mars is https://reddit.com/r/dogelon.

Buying and Selling Dogelon Mars

According to CryptoCompare, “Technically, Dogelon Mars (ELON) is a fork of Dogecoin, in the same sense that a knife is a fork of a spoon. It was named after the capital city of Mars: Dogelon (pronounced Dog-a-lon, not Doge Elon because that would be arrogant). The ticker is Dogelon (ELON), which should help prevent any confusion.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogelon Mars directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dogelon Mars should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dogelon Mars using one of the exchanges listed above.

