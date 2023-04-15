Diversified Healthcare Trust – (NASDAQ:DHCNI) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Diversified Healthcare Trust – (NASDAQ:DHCNI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a decline of 72.9% from the March 15th total of 16,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 70,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of DHCNI traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.00. The company had a trading volume of 69,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,797. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.51. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a 52-week low of $9.51 and a 52-week high of $19.80.

