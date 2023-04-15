Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group restated a hold rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Diana Shipping in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd.

Get Diana Shipping alerts:

Diana Shipping Stock Performance

NYSE DSX opened at $4.17 on Tuesday. Diana Shipping has a 1-year low of $3.36 and a 1-year high of $6.89. The company has a market capitalization of $428.05 million, a P/E ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Diana Shipping Cuts Dividend

Diana Shipping ( NYSE:DSX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shipping company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. Diana Shipping had a return on equity of 27.37% and a net margin of 41.06%. The company had revenue of $72.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.00 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Diana Shipping will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 13th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 10th. Diana Shipping’s payout ratio is 43.80%.

Institutional Trading of Diana Shipping

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in shares of Diana Shipping by 5.5% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 47,417 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 2,486 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Diana Shipping by 18.8% during the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Diana Shipping by 23.4% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 16,467 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 3,121 shares in the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC raised its stake in Diana Shipping by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 28,111 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 3,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming raised its stake in Diana Shipping by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 27,547 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 3,341 shares in the last quarter. 18.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Diana Shipping Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Diana Shipping, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of shipping transportation services through the ownership and operation of dry bulk vessels. Its vessels are being employed primarily on medium to long-term time charters and transport a range of dry bulk cargoes, including such commodities as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials along worldwide shipping routes.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Diana Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diana Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.