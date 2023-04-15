Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Stock Holdings Decreased by Confluence Investment Management LLC

Confluence Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 870,332 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,354 shares during the quarter. Diageo accounts for 2.3% of Confluence Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned about 0.15% of Diageo worth $157,687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diageo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new position in Diageo during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Diageo during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diageo in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Diageo by 681.8% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.04% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DEO. UBS Group downgraded Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Diageo from GBX 3,900 ($48.30) to GBX 3,600 ($44.58) in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Diageo from GBX 3,160 ($39.13) to GBX 2,750 ($34.06) in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Diageo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Diageo from GBX 4,500 ($55.73) to GBX 4,200 ($52.01) in a research report on Friday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Diageo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4,060.00.

NYSE:DEO traded down $2.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $185.67. 232,351 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 321,147. The company has a fifty day moving average of $176.59 and a 200 day moving average of $176.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Diageo plc has a twelve month low of $160.09 and a twelve month high of $209.55.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.5187 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.06%. This is an increase from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.43.

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

