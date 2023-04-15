dForce USD (USX) Self Reported Market Cap Tops $38.01 Million

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 15th. dForce USD has a total market capitalization of $38.01 million and $3,153.26 worth of dForce USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One dForce USD token can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00003280 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, dForce USD has traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0890 or 0.00000293 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $96.41 or 0.00317718 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.35 or 0.00020930 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00011222 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000720 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000590 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000178 BTC.

dForce USD Token Profile

USX is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 28th, 2022. dForce USD’s total supply is 286,466,058 tokens and its circulating supply is 38,189,951 tokens. dForce USD’s official message board is medium.com/dforcenet. dForce USD’s official Twitter account is @dforcenet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for dForce USD is dforce.network.

dForce USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “dForce USD (USX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. dForce USD has a current supply of 286,466,058 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of dForce USD is 1.00649835 USD and is down -0.86 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 25 active market(s) with $4,199.62 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dforce.network/.”

