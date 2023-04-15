Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) Price Target Cut to $75.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $82.00 to $75.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the energy company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on DVN. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $80.00 to $67.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $84.00 to $71.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $77.00 to $66.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $70.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho reissued a buy rating and issued a $71.00 price target on shares of Devon Energy in a report on Tuesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $71.89.

Devon Energy Stock Performance

Shares of DVN opened at $55.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $53.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.43 billion, a PE ratio of 6.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Devon Energy has a 52-week low of $44.03 and a 52-week high of $79.40.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The energy company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 31.38% and a return on equity of 52.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Devon Energy will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a $0.89 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 9.3%. This is a positive change from Devon Energy’s previous None dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 8.77%.

Insider Transactions at Devon Energy

In related news, CEO Richard E. Muncrief purchased 10,000 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $53.28 per share, with a total value of $532,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,973,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,173,494.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Richard E. Muncrief purchased 10,000 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $53.28 per share, with a total value of $532,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,973,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,173,494.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John E. Bethancourt purchased 3,765 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $53.06 per share, with a total value of $199,770.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 94,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,023,137.14. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Devon Energy

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVN. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Devon Energy by 7.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,814,521 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,574,437,000 after buying an additional 2,902,180 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Devon Energy by 96.4% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,608,577 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $344,984,000 after buying an additional 2,752,752 shares during the last quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Devon Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $160,242,000. Capital Wealth Planning LLC increased its holdings in Devon Energy by 90.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 5,386,490 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $331,323,000 after buying an additional 2,562,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Devon Energy by 2.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 77,173,489 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,640,442,000 after buying an additional 1,637,042 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

About Devon Energy

(Get Rating)

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Barnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

