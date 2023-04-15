Devolver Digital (LON:DEVO) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their hold rating on shares of Devolver Digital (LON:DEVO – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports.
Devolver Digital Price Performance
Shares of DEVO stock opened at GBX 29 ($0.36) on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 33.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 53.50. The stock has a market cap of £128.87 million and a P/E ratio of -236.83. Devolver Digital has a 52 week low of GBX 28.42 ($0.35) and a 52 week high of GBX 168.32 ($2.08).
About Devolver Digital
