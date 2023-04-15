Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises Terex (NYSE:TEX) Price Target to $53.00

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on TEX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Terex from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Terex from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Terex from $38.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Terex in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Terex from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Terex has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $55.64.

Get Terex alerts:

Terex Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of TEX stock opened at $44.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.33, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.62. Terex has a 1-year low of $26.64 and a 1-year high of $60.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.15.

Terex ( NYSE:TEX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Terex had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 27.44%. The company’s revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Terex will post 4.9 EPS for the current year.

Terex announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, December 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $150.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the industrial products company to buy up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Terex Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. This is an increase from Terex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Terex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.82%.

Insider Transactions at Terex

In other news, CAO Stephen Johnston sold 2,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.51, for a total transaction of $134,778.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $684,993.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Terex news, CAO Stephen Johnston sold 2,428 shares of Terex stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.51, for a total value of $134,778.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $684,993.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John L. Garrison, Jr. sold 150,000 shares of Terex stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.16, for a total transaction of $8,424,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 646,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,313,561.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 374,481 shares of company stock valued at $21,446,276. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Terex

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEX. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Terex by 130.6% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 934 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Terex during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Terex by 60.9% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Terex during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Terex during the third quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.37% of the company’s stock.

Terex Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Terex Corp. engages in the manufacturing of aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery. It operates through the Material Processing and Aerial Work Platforms segments. The Materials Processing segment designs, manufactures, services and markets materials processing and equipment, including crushers, washing systems, screens, apron feeders, material handlers, pick and carry cranes, rough terrain cranes, tower cranes, wood processing, biomass and recycling equipment, concrete mixer trucks and concrete pavers, conveyors, and their related components and replacement parts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Terex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.