Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Shares Sold by Hohimer Wealth Management LLC

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC cut its position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) by 80.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,625 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 61,835 shares during the quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $588,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC grew its stake in Dell Technologies by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,015 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Dell Technologies by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 6,090 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Dell Technologies by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 6,390 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its stake in Dell Technologies by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 2,583 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its stake in Dell Technologies by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 21,288 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. 26.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James lowered their target price on Dell Technologies from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Dell Technologies from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Dell Technologies in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Dell Technologies from $41.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Dell Technologies from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dell Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.50.

Dell Technologies Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of Dell Technologies stock traded up $0.63 on Friday, hitting $43.28. The stock had a trading volume of 7,116,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,112,341. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.90 and a 52-week high of $52.60. The stock has a market cap of $31.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $40.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.92.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $25.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.82 billion. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 173.72% and a net margin of 2.39%. Analysts predict that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dell Technologies Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 24th. This is an increase from Dell Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.99%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dell Technologies

In other Dell Technologies news, CFO Thomas W. Sweet sold 283,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.14, for a total transaction of $11,375,194.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 211,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,493,945.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Dell Technologies news, CFO Thomas W. Sweet sold 283,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.14, for a total transaction of $11,375,194.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 211,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,493,945.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Anthony Charles Whitten sold 15,983 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.49, for a total value of $583,219.67. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 841,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,695,643.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 47.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dell Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.

