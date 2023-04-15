DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Raises Stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 484,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,064 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned approximately 0.09% of Intercontinental Exchange worth $49,793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Otter Creek Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter worth about $4,104,000. Atria Investments Inc lifted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 51,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,286,000 after acquiring an additional 1,686 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd lifted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 2,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 37.1% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 42,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,395,000 after acquiring an additional 11,596 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,139,000 after acquiring an additional 9,653 shares during the period. 87.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Performance

ICE opened at $107.51 on Friday. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.60 and a 52-week high of $125.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $60.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $103.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.03.

Intercontinental Exchange Increases Dividend

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.01). Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 15.01% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. This is an increase from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is 65.37%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 81,827 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.02, for a total value of $8,511,644.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,203,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,146,878.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 81,827 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.02, for a total value of $8,511,644.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,203,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,146,878.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.80, for a total transaction of $167,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,251,208.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ICE. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $126.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.55.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology. The Exchanges segment includes trading and listing revenue from the global futures network, the New York Stock Exchange and other registered securities exchanges.

Recommended Stories

