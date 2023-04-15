DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $45.38 Million Stock Holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale decreased its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) by 20.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 266,929 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67,347 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned approximately 0.12% of Trane Technologies worth $45,379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its holdings in Trane Technologies by 1,125.0% during the fourth quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Trane Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its holdings in Trane Technologies by 155.4% during the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Trane Technologies during the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Trane Technologies by 615.6% during the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Trane Technologies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on TT shares. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Trane Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $184.00 to $183.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $190.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $193.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $183.72.

Trane Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TT opened at $174.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.08 billion, a PE ratio of 23.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.99. Trane Technologies plc has a twelve month low of $120.64 and a twelve month high of $196.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $182.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $172.65.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 29.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.36 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Trane Technologies plc will post 8.23 EPS for the current year.

Trane Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.05%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Paul A. Camuti sold 690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.64, for a total value of $124,641.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,865 shares in the company, valued at $15,871,933.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Paul A. Camuti sold 690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.64, for a total value of $124,641.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,865 shares in the company, valued at $15,871,933.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 3,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.07, for a total transaction of $651,631.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 34,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,406,383.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,967 shares of company stock worth $3,007,750 over the last quarter. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Trane Technologies Plc engages in providing solutions to buildings, homes, and transportation. It operates through the following business segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment encompasses commercial heating and cooling systems, building controls, and energy services and solutions, residential heating and cooling, and transport refrigeration systems, and solutions in North America and Latin America regions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.