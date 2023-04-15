DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Buys 176,764 Shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Get Rating) by 168.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 281,565 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 176,764 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned approximately 0.27% of Cboe Global Markets worth $35,758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in Cboe Global Markets during the 3rd quarter valued at about $92,394,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in Cboe Global Markets by 135.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 768,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,152,000 after acquiring an additional 441,234 shares during the period. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Cboe Global Markets during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,746,000. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its position in Cboe Global Markets by 38.4% during the 3rd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 902,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,927,000 after acquiring an additional 250,341 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Cboe Global Markets by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,382,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,416,751,000 after acquiring an additional 185,967 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CBOE. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $144.00 to $142.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $147.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $131.00 to $125.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a report on Thursday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cboe Global Markets presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.00.

Cboe Global Markets Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of Cboe Global Markets stock opened at $136.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.50 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50 day moving average is $128.61 and its 200 day moving average is $125.06. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.82 and a twelve month high of $139.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $457.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $458.64 million. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.70 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

Cboe Global Markets Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 98.97%.

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, Europe and Asia Pacific, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment includes the options exchange business, which lists trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply listed options.

Further Reading

