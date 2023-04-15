DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Buys 11,074 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 213,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,074 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Chubb were worth $47,252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Chubb by 4.2% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chubb by 4.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,227,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $223,214,000 after purchasing an additional 53,639 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Chubb by 9.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 60,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,853,000 after purchasing an additional 4,999 shares in the last quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Chubb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, HighTower Trust Company N.A. bought a new position in shares of Chubb during the third quarter valued at approximately $334,000. 87.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chubb Trading Down 2.2 %

NYSE:CB opened at $195.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Chubb Limited has a 12 month low of $173.78 and a 12 month high of $231.37. The company has a market cap of $81.08 billion, a PE ratio of 15.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $201.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $207.80.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $4.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.22 by ($0.17). Chubb had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 12.35%. The company had revenue of $11.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.81 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 17.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. Chubb’s payout ratio is 26.52%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.73, for a total transaction of $189,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,748,808.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, COO John W. Keogh sold 23,871 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.18, for a total transaction of $5,064,948.78. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 272,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,726,115.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Theodore Shasta sold 1,000 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.73, for a total transaction of $189,730.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,748,808.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CB. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chubb in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Chubb from $259.00 to $242.00 in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Chubb from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Chubb from $237.00 to $221.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Chubb from $239.00 to $241.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chubb presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.23.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

