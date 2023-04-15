DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Acquires 25,938 Shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 439,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,938 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned approximately 0.14% of CBRE Group worth $33,525,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 57.2% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 8,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $679,000 after acquiring an additional 3,207 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc acquired a new stake in shares of CBRE Group in the 4th quarter worth $1,430,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in CBRE Group by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $921,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569 shares in the last quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in CBRE Group by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $720,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,771,000 after acquiring an additional 5,171 shares during the period. 96.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CBRE Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CBRE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on CBRE Group from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on CBRE Group from $103.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on CBRE Group from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered CBRE Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on CBRE Group from $105.00 to $101.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.86.

CBRE Group Stock Performance

CBRE Group stock opened at $70.82 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.59 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $78.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.11. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.31 and a 52 week high of $89.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.97 billion. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 4.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.19 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

CBRE Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.