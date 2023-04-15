DeepOnion (ONION) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $1,157.28

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 14.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 15th. One DeepOnion coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0247 or 0.00000081 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DeepOnion has a market capitalization of $565,885.86 and $1,157.28 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, DeepOnion has traded down 24.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $45.33 or 0.00148929 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.81 or 0.00071643 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.91 or 0.00035857 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.29 or 0.00040374 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0540 or 0.00000177 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003287 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000572 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000023 BTC.

About DeepOnion

DeepOnion (ONION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 12th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,912,645 coins. The official message board for DeepOnion is deeponion.org/community. DeepOnion’s official website is deeponion.org. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponiondao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is https://reddit.com/r/deeponion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

DeepOnion Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeepOnion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeepOnion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

