Decred (DCR) Price Tops $21.27

Decred (DCR) traded down 2.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 14th. Decred has a market cap of $316.46 million and approximately $2.23 million worth of Decred was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Decred has traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar. One Decred coin can currently be purchased for approximately $21.27 or 0.00069997 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.64 or 0.00146883 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.92 or 0.00035920 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.18 or 0.00040083 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0509 or 0.00000168 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003304 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000579 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 16.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 26.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000151 BTC.

About Decred

Decred (DCR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 8th, 2016. Decred’s total supply is 14,877,488 coins. The Reddit community for Decred is https://reddit.com/r/decred and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Decred’s official Twitter account is @decredproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Decred’s official message board is www.decredmagazine.com. The official website for Decred is decred.org.

Decred Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Decred is a blockchain-based cryptocurrency that emphasizes community input, open governance, and sustainable funding for development. It uses a hybrid Proof-of-Work (PoW) and Proof-of-Stake (PoS) mining system to ensure fair distribution and community involvement. Decred stakeholders enforce the blockchain’s consensus rules, determine the direction of future development, and decide how the project’s treasury is used to fund it. Block rewards are split between PoW miners, stakeholders, and the Decred Treasury, with PoS voting being central to governance. Holders can “stake” DCR to obtain voting tickets, which are randomly called to vote on-chain. 80% of the block reward goes to ticket holders, while the remaining 10% goes to the Decred Treasury. The Decred Constitution outlines guiding principles for the project, subject to amendment through Politeia proposals.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decred directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Decred should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Decred using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

