Dechra Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:DCHPF) Stock Price Down 4.3%

Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC (OTCMKTS:DCHPF – Get Rating) shares fell 4.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $30.00 and last traded at $30.00. 304 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 757 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.35.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DCHPF. Panmure Gordon upgraded Dechra Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Dechra Pharmaceuticals from GBX 4,600 ($56.97) to GBX 4,000 ($49.54) in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Liberum Capital upgraded Dechra Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dechra Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,000.00.

Dechra Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.34 and a 200 day moving average of $33.02.

About Dechra Pharmaceuticals

Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC is a holding company, which engages in the veterinary pharmaceuticals and related products business. It operates through the following segments: European Pharmaceuticals; North American Pharmaceuticals; and Pharmaceuticals Research and Development. The European Pharmaceuticals segment markets and sells licensed pharmaceuticals and specialist pet foods to the veterinary profession in Europe.

