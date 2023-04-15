Day Hagan/Ned Davis Research Smart Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:SSUS) Trading Up 1.3%

Day Hagan/Ned Davis Research Smart Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:SSUS – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 1.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $33.27 and last traded at $33.25. Approximately 49,449 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 20% from the average daily volume of 61,688 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.82.

Day Hagan/Ned Davis Research Smart Sector ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.44. The stock has a market cap of $462.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.41 and a beta of 0.78.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Day Hagan/Ned Davis Research Smart Sector ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Day Hagan/Ned Davis Research Smart Sector ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Day Hagan/Ned Davis Research Smart Sector ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $309,000.

About Day Hagan/Ned Davis Research Smart Sector ETF

The Day Hagan\u002FNed Davis Research Smart Sector ETF (SSUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed US fund-of-funds that overweights and underweights 11 US large-cap sectors based on proprietary risk model. SSUS was launched on Jan 17, 2020 and is managed by Day Hagan.

