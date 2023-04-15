Dawson Geophysical (NASDAQ:DWSN) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Dawson Geophysical (NASDAQ:DWSN – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,400 shares, an increase of 248.1% from the March 15th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Institutional Trading of Dawson Geophysical

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DWSN. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its position in shares of Dawson Geophysical by 44.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 32,422 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dawson Geophysical during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Finally, Grace & White Inc. NY raised its position in shares of Dawson Geophysical by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 1,053,894 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after buying an additional 43,308 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.16% of the company’s stock.

Dawson Geophysical Price Performance

Shares of Dawson Geophysical stock traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $1.94. 2,435 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,380. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.26 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.78. Dawson Geophysical has a 1-year low of $1.08 and a 1-year high of $2.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Dawson Geophysical Company Profile

Dawson Geophysical ( NASDAQ:DWSN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $14.66 million for the quarter. Dawson Geophysical had a negative net margin of 54.56% and a negative return on equity of 47.52%.

Dawson Geophysical Co engages in the provision of onshore seismic data acquisition services. The firm is also involved in acquiring and processing 2-D, 3-D, and multi-component seismic data to providers of multi-client data libraries for use in the onshore drilling and production of oil and natural gas as well as directly to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and development companies.

