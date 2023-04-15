DatChat, Inc. (NASDAQ:DATS) Short Interest Down 64.8% in March

DatChat, Inc. (NASDAQ:DATS – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 59,300 shares, a decline of 64.8% from the March 15th total of 168,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 258,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

DatChat Stock Performance

NASDAQ DATS traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $0.51. 25,860 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,747. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.56. DatChat has a fifty-two week low of $0.14 and a fifty-two week high of $2.03.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DatChat

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in DatChat in the first quarter valued at $42,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in DatChat by 468.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 24,807 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in DatChat in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in DatChat in the first quarter valued at $130,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in DatChat in the third quarter valued at $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.51% of the company’s stock.

DatChat Company Profile

DatChat, Inc a communication software company, develops mobile messaging application. The company offers DatChat Messenger & Private Social Network, a mobile application that gives users the ability to communicate with privacy and protection. It also develops a blockchain-based decentralized communications platform that allows consumers and businesses to connect directly with each other.

