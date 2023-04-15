Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Darling Ingredients from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Darling Ingredients from $101.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Darling Ingredients from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.18.

Darling Ingredients Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DAR opened at $58.65 on Thursday. Darling Ingredients has a fifty-two week low of $51.77 and a fifty-two week high of $87.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $60.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $9.38 billion, a PE ratio of 13.03 and a beta of 1.24.

Insider Buying and Selling

Darling Ingredients ( NYSE:DAR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 20.89% and a net margin of 11.29%. Sell-side analysts expect that Darling Ingredients will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Darling Ingredients news, EVP Patrick Mcnutt purchased 900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $54.07 per share, for a total transaction of $48,663.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 12,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $664,358.09. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Darling Ingredients news, Director Charles L. Adair purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $54.15 per share, for a total transaction of $27,075.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 36,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,979,236.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Patrick Mcnutt bought 900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $54.07 per share, for a total transaction of $48,663.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $664,358.09. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Tobam acquired a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. American National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients in the third quarter worth about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

About Darling Ingredients

Darling Ingredients, Inc engages in the development and production of natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. The Feed Ingredients segment includes ingredients business such as fats and proteins used cooking oil, trap grease and food residuals collection, the Rothsay ingredients, and the ingredients and specialty products.

Featured Stories

