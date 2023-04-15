DA Davidson Lowers ADS-TEC Energy (NASDAQ:ADSE) to Neutral

DA Davidson downgraded shares of ADS-TEC Energy (NASDAQ:ADSE – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. DA Davidson currently has $5.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $10.00.

Separately, Raymond James downgraded ADS-TEC Energy from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th.

Get ADS-TEC Energy alerts:

ADS-TEC Energy Trading Down 7.7 %

ADSE opened at $2.19 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.01. ADS-TEC Energy has a 52-week low of $2.13 and a 52-week high of $8.71.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About ADS-TEC Energy

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of ADS-TEC Energy by 1.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 280,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,089,000 after purchasing an additional 2,651 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ADS-TEC Energy by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 85,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 6,172 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in ADS-TEC Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of ADS-TEC Energy by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 32,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of ADS-TEC Energy during the third quarter valued at $134,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.43% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

ADS-TEC Energy PLC, a B2B technology company, develops, manufactures, and services intelligent battery buffered energy systems. The company supplies integrated technology platforms that enable customers to run their electric vehicle (EV) charging and energy business models in decentralized platforms.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ADS-TEC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADS-TEC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.