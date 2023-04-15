DA Davidson Lowers ADS-TEC Energy (NASDAQ:ADSE) to Neutral

DA Davidson downgraded shares of ADS-TEC Energy (NASDAQ:ADSE – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. DA Davidson currently has $5.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $10.00.
Separately, Raymond James downgraded ADS-TEC Energy from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th.
ADS-TEC Energy Trading Down 7.7 %
ADSE opened at $2.19 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.01. ADS-TEC Energy has a 52-week low of $2.13 and a 52-week high of $8.71.
About ADS-TEC Energy
ADS-TEC Energy PLC, a B2B technology company, develops, manufactures, and services intelligent battery buffered energy systems. The company supplies integrated technology platforms that enable customers to run their electric vehicle (EV) charging and energy business models in decentralized platforms.
